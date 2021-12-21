Remember Tiger Woods’ Adorable Daughter, Sam? See What the Teen Looks Like Today

She looks just like her dad! Tiger Woods‘ daughter Sam Alexis is already a teenager.

In December 2021, the 14-year-old, whose mom is Elin Nordegren, accompanied her famous dad and brother Charlie at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. Sam was photographed alongside the pro golfer‘s longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman.

“The kids like her,” a source told People about his children‘s relationship with the former restaurant manager. Not to mention, she got the seal of approval from Elin as well. “Elin has a friendly relationship with Erica,” the source said. “Tiger has come a long way and Elin acknowledges that. She is happy that he is dating Erica.”

Tiger and Elin met in 2001 through golfer Jesper Parnevik, whom she was nannying for at the time. Three years later, the twosome tied the knot and went on to welcome Sam in 2007 and Charlie in 2009. The same year Charlie was born, news broke that Tiger had several affairs, including a relationship with Rachel Uchitel. By August 2010, the former couple had finalized their divorce.

At the time, Tiger revealed he had spoken with his kids about the scandal and took full responsibility. “I’ve taken the initiative with the kids and told them upfront, ‘Guys, the reason why we’re not in the same house, why we don’t live under the same roof, Mommy and Daddy, is because Daddy made some mistakes,'” he told Time.

The athlete added, “It’s just, ‘Hey Daddy made some mistakes. But it’s okay. We’re all human. We all mistakes.’ … I was to blame, and so I’m taking initiative with the kids. I’d rather have it come from me, as the source.” Everything Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren Have Said About Their Relationship

As for what his relationship is like with Elin now? They’re in a much better place. Tiger was involved in a single-vehicle rollover car crash in California in February 2021, and he saw his children often while he healed. “He sees the kids a lot,” a separate source told People. “Maybe not every day, but almost every day. A lot of that is because of Elin, who is just amazing. She’s been incredible since the crash,” they said. “She has bent over backward to make sure that he can see the kids while he recovers from his injuries.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Sam then and now.