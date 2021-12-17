Former model Elin Nordegren didn’t make all of her money through her tumultuous divorce from the highest-paid golfer of all time, Tiger Woods, but it didn’t hurt her income either. While Tiger is worth $800 million, Elin’s net worth at $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is nothing to scoff at — learn how the Swedish model earned her fortune.

She Was Married to Tiger Woods

In 2001, Elin served as a nanny to professional golfer Jesper Parnevik and his wife, Mia. The couple would later introduce her to Tiger in 2001 after the famous golfer repeatedly asked for them to make the connection. At the time, she was in a relationship and focused on becoming a child psychologist, according to Radar Online.

The pair became engaged in 2003 and married in 2004. The marriage ended in 2010 after Tiger’s widely publicized cheating scandal. The former couple share two children.

Jesper later voiced regret in making the introduction, telling The Golf Channel in December 2009, “We probably thought he was a better guy than he is. I would probably need to apologize to her.”

As a result, Tiger paid his now-ex-wife a substantial divorce settlement. Elin left the marriage with $100 million, which was 20 percent of Tiger’s net worth at the time.

She Used Her Divorce Settlement to Make More Money

Following the divorce, Elin immediately invested in real estate.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former model purchased a mansion on beachfront property in North Palm Beach, Florida, for $12 million, tore it down, and rebuilt it from scratch. The house was complete in 2014 and in 2020, she sold it for $28 million.

Elin also returned to school to earn a degree in psychology from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, graduating in 2014 with top honors; she delivered the commencement speech at her graduation. According to The Sun, she is now a Registered Mental Health Counselor Intern and registered her own business, EN Therapy, LLC, in 2018. It is unknown how much she makes as a mental health counselor.

Phelan M Ebenhack/AP/Shutterstock

Following the divorce, Elin eventually moved on with NFL player Jordan Cameron in 2019, later giving birth to a son, Arthur, that year. The couple remain relatively private.

Elin is also on better terms with Tiger, especially when coparenting their children, daughter Sam and son Charlie, and approves of his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman. She is often seen alongside Erica and the kids at Tiger’s tournaments. The professional golfer and Charlie will participate in the PNC Championship, previously known as the Father-Son Challenge, on Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19.