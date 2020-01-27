What a night! Fans couldn’t help but notice a random guy wearing skeleton face paint in the audience at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, and it quickly became a trending topic. Many took to Twitter asking questions about the person’s identity, and now the mystery has been solved — it’s none other than Alicia Keys’ stepson Prince Nasir Dean.

Prince Nasir is actually Swizz Beatz’ son and he goes by the name Note Marcato on Instagram. He has only posted four times on his page and three of the images show him sporting the black and white skull ~lewk~ so it seems to be his signature.

Courtesy of NOTEMARCATO/Instagram

After noticing that he was seated in the second row, several viewers took to Twitter to see if anybody else spotted it. “If you don’t see it, someone at the Grammys is in the audience with a skeleton face paint. I have many questions,” one wrote. “So who is the dude with the skeleton face paint on at the #GRAMMYs?” another questioned. “Does anyone else see the dude with skeleton face makeup at the grammys?? who is he?” a third chimed in.

Prior to the star-studded event, Prince Nasir took to Instagram Stories with a photo of him and his little brother getting ready and he was already rocking the face paint at the time. “Grammy cardinal,” he captioned one of the snaps.

Alicia and her husband, Swizz (whose real name is Kasseem Dean) share two biological kids, Egypt Daoud Dean and Genesis Ali Dean. Aside from Prince Nasir, the “Money in the Bank” performer also has two other children from past relationships.

It’s been an unforgettable evening for Alicia and her loved ones, as she opened the show and put on a heartfelt performance. “Here we are together on music’s biggest night. Celebrating artists that do it best, but to be honest with you … we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero,” she said while paying homage to Kobe Bryant following news of his tragic death.

The singer later did a rendition of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” with Boyz II Men.