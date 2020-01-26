RIP. Ryan Seacrest and other celebrities paid tribute to legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Grammy Awards — a few hours after news broke of the NBA player’s untimely death. “It’s unthinkable. This is a man and a family that we have gotten to know over the years,” the E! News host, 45, said on Sunday, January 26. “He was on the phone with me a few months ago — [we talked about] his love of being a father and his daughters. So many artists here tonight will be thinking of him and wanting to share their stories. He was a music lover.”

Giuliana Rancic also shared her thoughts and prayers with the public. “My heart is so heavy today. A a mother, a wife, a human, my hearts go out to Vanessa [Bryant] and their family, first and foremost,” the blonde beauty, 45, said. “He lived an incredible life but so much life left to live and you just feel it in your heart tonight too.”

Earlier that day, the former Los Angeles Lakers player died after a private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. He was 41 years old. His second oldest daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Maria-Onore Bryant, 13, was also one of the victims along with seven others. Kobe is survived by his wife, Vanessa, 37, and their three daughters, Natalia Diamante, 17, Bianka Bella, 3, and Capri Kobe, 7 months.

Following the sad news, celebrities took to social media to remember the athlete. Shaq wrote, “There are no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of losing my niece Gigi and my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie. I love you, and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I’M SICK RIGHT NOW!” while Dwyane Wade echoed, “Noooooooooo God please, no!” Kris Jenner added, “Devastated by the news of losing our precious Kobe Bryant. Words cannot express our sadness. All my deepest love and prayers are with Vanessa and Kobe’s family at this time.”

