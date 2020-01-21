It’s no wonder Alicia Keys is bringing home the bacon! The brunette beauty is a singer, songwriter, actress and producer — just to name a few — and has been thriving ever since she released her first album, Songs in A Minor, in 2001. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alicia is worth about $70 million while her husband, Swizz Beatz, is worth about $65 million. Throughout her career, the 38-year-old — who shares sons Egypt, 9, and Genesis, 5, with Swizz — has won 15 Grammy Awards in addition to selling over 65 million records worldwide. Get it, girl! So, how does Alicia make her money? Keep scrolling to find out.

What Does Alicia Make Money Doing?

The “No One” crooner began her career at the age of 12 and since then, she has released six albums including The Diary of Alicia Keys, which was four times platinum and As I Am, which was 3 times platinum. But the mom of two really makes her money from tours and album sales — her highest-grossing album, Songs in A Minor, made $12.7 million while the Set the World on Fire tour brought in $44 million.

In 2004, the New York native published a book, Tears for Water, which appeared on The New York Times Best Seller list and generated over $500,000 dollars in sales.

Even though Alicia is well known for her music career, the hip-hop star has several television and movie credits including American Dreams, Charmed, The Nanny Diaries and The Secret Life of Bees. Alicia even directed her first film, Smokin’ Aces, in 2011. It’s no surprise Alicia dabbles in acting since she made her first television appearance on The Cosby Show when she was just 4 years old.

Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

What Are Alicia’s Other Endeavors?

Besides singing, Alicia has appeared on reality shows such as The Voice, where she was a judge from 2016 to 2017. Apparently, the Grammy winner got paid a whopping $8 million per season from the NBC hit show.

Additionally, Alicia endorses clothing like Maxhosa and previously had promotional deals with BlackBerry in 2013, Citibank, Givenchy and Levi’s.

How Does Alicia Spend Her Money?

In September, Alicia and her producer husband, 41, spent $20.8 million on a Southern California house called the Razor House which has an infinity pool with a view of the ocean, a gym, a library and a movie theater, NBD. The pair used to live in a 25,000 square foot mansion in Englewood, New Jersey, that they bought from Eddie Murphy for $12 million in 2013.

While being rich and famous has its perks, giving back is something that is important to Alicia as she cofounded the Keep a Child Alive organization — a nonprofit that helps HIV/AIDS-affected communities in Africa and India — and has helped raise millions for the charity. “It’s our job to bang the drum, force the conversation and keep shining a spotlight on the issues,” she told MSNBC in 2014.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Well, Alicia certainly earned her dolla dolla bills!