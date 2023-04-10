Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva may have found her happily ever after in overseas love, Florian Sukaj, but that isn’t the TLC personality’s first marriage. The Connecticut native found love once across the pond with her ex-husband, Goran Vasic. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Stacey’s first husband.

Who Is Stacey Silva’s Ex-Husband Goran?

Stacey’s ex-husband is from Belgrade, Yugoslavia, and while little is known about her first marriage, she gave fans insight into the romance over 13 years ago in The Twin Life trailer.

Courtesy of The Twin Life/YouTube

“I met Goran in Houston, Texas, he was playing professional soccer,” Stacey told cameras in a private interview, which debuted in March 2010. “It was kind of like a love at first sight kind of thing.”

What Is Stacey Silva’s Ex-Husband Goran Vasic’s Job?

Goran was a former international professional soccer player, with over 20 years of experience under his belt. According to his website, the Yugoslavia native started his career at 17 playing for one of the best youth teams in the world and continued to play with them for the next nine years.

At the time of the trailer, Goran was freshly retired and making the transition into coaching. He currently sits on the executive board for Sporting CT, a local soccer club in Connecticut. Goran was also recently inducted as a Middletown Sports Hall of Fame Inductee in 2022.

Do Stacey and Goran Have Kids?

Stacey and Goran share two sons, Mateo Vasic and Parker Vasic.

While Stacey’s twin Darcey Silva’s daughters Aniko Bollock and Aspen Bollock are known to make appearances on the twin’s spinoff, their cousins have chosen to mainly stay out of the spotlight.

Not much is known about Goran and Stacey’s sons, though the mom of two has shared rare details about her boys on social media.

“My first born son!! You are so bright and talented!! I can’t wait for the world to see your talents!!” she wrote about Mateo in a Facebook post from 2019, “[You’re] an amazing writer and I know you will be a success for the whole world to see. Keep your eye on the prize my angel. Mommy loves you infinity.”

Did Stacey’s Ex-Husband Goran Re-Marry?

According to Goran’s Facebook, he is in a new relationship following his split from Stacey.