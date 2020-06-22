No way! My Super Sweet 16 alum Cher Hubsher has changed a lot since her time as a spoiled teen. These days, the reality star is showing off her familial side on TLC’s sMothered.

Cher has been on the hit show since season 1. sMothered, which is now in its second season, follows four sets of mothers and daughters and highlights their extremely close bond, some would even say too close.

“People knew who I was when I was 16 years old but a lot has changed,” said in a 2019 interview with the New York Post. “I’m excited to share the adult me with the world.”

Scroll below for the latest details on the reality star!

Who is Cher Hubsher?

Fans were first introduced to the Florida native on her episode of My Super Sweet 16. She had a Mardi Gras-themed bash where she was carried in on a float. She then performed a killer dance for all of her friends and family.

These days, the 30-year-old lives a more low key lifestyle but always loves an excuse to celebrate. In 2016, she reflected on the 10-year anniversary of her lavish soiree.

Who Is Cher’s Mom?

Dawn Hubsher is Cher’s doting mother. On the show, Dawn revealed they have been best friends since the day she was born. The mother-daughter duo do just about everything together. Cher describes them as “twins” and the two released a book about their unique relationship in April called A Bond That Lasts Forever.

Courtesy of Cher Hubsher/Instagram

Who Is Cher’s Husband?

Cher met her husband, Dr. Jared Gopman, when they both went to the University of Florida. “We met our freshman year and were college sweethearts, we got engaged at the end of college and then married one year later,” Cher explained to the Post. The pair got married in 2013 and since moved to New York City for Jared’s plastic surgery residency.

They welcomed their first daughter, Belle, in July 2019. In May, the beauty was thrilled to celebrate the duo’s anniversary. “7 Years Down. Forever to go!” she wrote on Instagram with a red heart emoji.

Courtesy of Cher Hubsher/Instagram

What is Cher’s Job?

After Cher graduated, she went on to be a cheerleader for the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team. Although she still dabbles in reality TV from time to time, she mainly works as a registered nurse and dating coach.

“I started out as a psychiatric registered nurse, and I worked for four years [doing that] in Florida,” she told the New York Post. “And I saw how a lot of depression and anxiety stems from poor relationship habits. So when I moved to New York City I got life coaching certified and I opened up my own date coaching business called NYC Wing Woman, and I help men and women learn how to navigate the dating scene in New York. It’s a very amazing and rewarding experience.”