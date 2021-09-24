Ashley Olsen donned a chic and sophisticated ensemble while making her red carpet debut with longtime boyfriend Louis Eisner.

Stars including the Full House alum, 35, gathered for the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 23.

YES’ founder is none other than Eric Eisner, who is the father of Ashley’s beau.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Ashley wowed in a fitted black gown paired with an oversized blazer and minimal accessories for the charity event, styling her hair in a low cut with a center part. Her date, 33, who makes a living as a bicoastal artist, looked suave in a suit with a button-up shirt.

The soiree featuring a highly anticipated performance by Christina Aguilera was held in honor of Young Eisner Scholars, a non-profit organization that is “dedicated to identifying underserved students and providing them with resources and support to facilitate their success in high school, college and beyond.”

Fans have taken a liking to Ashley and Louis’ relationship dynamic as they have been going strong since 2017. The actress-turned-fashion designer enjoys being in a “low-key” and “private” relationship with her boyfriend of nearly four years, an insider previously told In Touch. “He doesn’t crave the spotlight, so that’s a huge plus. And her twin sister, Mary-Kate, adores him.”

Ashley and Louis were there to help her sibling “during her breakup” from ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy, the source said, also addressing how Louis understands their need for privacy after the former couple’s divorce was finalized in January 2021 following less than five years of marriage.

Shutterstock (2)

“Most guys can’t deal with that. Louis gets it,” added the source. “They are very hard to get to know, but once you’re in their inner circle, which is very small, you’re in.”

Ashley last walked the red carpet with Mary-Kate, 35, during the 2019 Met Gala. The stylish stars put their own spin on the “Camp” theme with Ashley clad in a long leather coat dress, while Mary-Kate opted for a leather jacket and skirt combination.

More recently, Ashley made a rare appearance out with Louis during a night in July 2021 at the restaurant Balthazar in New York City.