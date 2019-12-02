You may think you know every single one of the Kar-Jenners, but there’s one Instafamous member of the famous fam you’ve probably never heard of: Kirby Jenner. The self-proclaimed “amateur model” and “fraternal twin” of Kendall Jenner isn’t *actually* related to the KUWTK stars, but his Instagram account is home to tons of Photoshopped pics of him fitting pretty flawlessly into their lives. And now, he’s getting a TV show.

Kendall and her mother, Kris Jenner, will produce a series about Kirby for Quibi, Deadline reported on December 2. It will be a short-form series titled Kirby Jenner and “chronicle” his daily life when he is “set to step in front of the camera for the first time.” Kendall, 24, said of the project, “I’m thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he’ll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series.”

Courtesy of Kirby Jenner/Instagram; Michael Simon/Startraksphoto

In February, the parody account the show is based on — which boasts more than 1.2 million followers and only follows Kenny — posted a picture with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with the caption, “YOOOO got to work pit crew at the Mountain Dew ‘Dew The Dew’ Dewfest!! I drank 3 Baja Blasts, 4 Code Reds, 1 Live Wire, 1 White Out, 3 Voltage and 16 original flavors. There was def a moment where my eyes crapped out on me and stopped working BUT I still had the best day of my life #SugarBlindness #itsarealthing #BestDayEver.” LOL.

Instagram

Not to mention, he offered up his thoughts on one of Kim Kardashian‘s pics from Paris. “OMG I’m stealing this,” he said on March 5, while Khloé Kardashian commented, “This is a moment!!!!!!!!!! Queen KKW,” and Kylie, 22, simply posted a bunch of exclamation points and heart-eyes emojis.

Kirby has gotten some major attention since starting the account back in 2015. He even talked to Teen Vogue the following year about his totally real and totally nor Photoshopped page.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I think my mom was pretty surprised [we were twins],” he jokingly told the mag. “I was cropped out of the ultrasound so at first, she thought Kendall was just the size of TWO babies … Like a really fat baby. I’m not allowed to bring that up [though because] Kendall gets mad at the idea of being the size of two babies.”

We used to think this guy needed a guest spot on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but now he’s getting his own spinoff instead. We call that a win!