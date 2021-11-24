Fun in the sun! Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell have been enjoying a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, months after fueling rumors they are an item with their PDA-filled outing together in New York City. So, who exactly is the model spotted kissing the Ted Lasso actor in Cabo? Learn more about her, below!

Keeley’s career is on the rise.

The London native, 35, has collaborated with magazines such as FHM, Loaded and Zoo Weekly while starting her career as a model, before pursuing writing and acting gigs which gave her film credits including The Royals and Horrible Bosses 2.

She’s also been a regular fixture on the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, in which she portrays Bex, and serves as a staff writer for the hit series starring Sudeikis, 46.

The couple grew closer while on set.

“They’ve been friends since they met at Horrible Bosses 2,” an insider previously told Us Weekly about Sudeikis’ connection to Hazell in February 2021, three months after he and ex Olivia Wilde split in November 2020. “They have grown closer for sure, but Jason absolutely isn’t ready for any type of serious relationship.”

Four months after they were first romantically linked, the former We‘re the Millers star was spotted getting cozy with Hazell during a stroll together in New York City in June 2021. The duo was photographed embracing and walking arm in arm.

Hazell does have an active Instagram account but has yet to share any photos with Sudeikis.

Jason spoke out about his split before getting cozy with Keeley.

Sudeikis was previously engaged to Wilde, 37, and prior to their breakup after nine years of dating, the exes welcomed kids Otis, 7, and Daisy, 4. The Drinking Buddies actress has since moved on with former One Direction singer Harry Styles.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year,” Sudeikis said while shedding light on his split from Wilde during a July GQ cover story. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”