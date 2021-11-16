Keeping things quiet! Harry Styles made a rare statement about his “personal life” amid his relationship with girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

“I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life,” the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 27, said during an interview with Dazed, while being careful not to specify anything about his very private romance with the Change-Up actress, 37.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Harry and Olivia became one of the most surprising celebrity couples of the year after they met on the set of the film Don’t Worry Darling, which Olivia directed and the “Adore You” singer starred in along with actress Florence Pugh.

At the time, Olivia was very open about her positive feelings toward the “modern” pop star.

“I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has, truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity, is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world,” the New York native told Vogue. “I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that … It’s pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence.”

The budding couple were first photographed looking cozy in January as they held hands while attending the former One Direction singer’s manager Jeffrey Azoff’s California wedding.

Their romance came two months after Olivia and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis publicly announced their split after being together for over a decade. They share two children — son Otis and daughter Daisy. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the “Sign of the Times” singer was not the reason for Olivia and Jason’s uncoupling.

That being said, Olivia and Harry heated up quickly. A source told Us Weekly that the Booksmart director was “really smitten” with the U.K. native in July.

“He makes her really happy. It’s like he’s brought out this giddy side of her,” the source said after the couple was photographed packing on the PDA in Italy. “The thing that works for them is that they don’t hide their relationship from the public. They don’t care who’s around watching them pack on the PDA.”

Harry and Olivia appear to still be going strong. In September, the Drinking Buddies actress was seen at her beau’s concert in Las Vegas having a great time dancing and recording his performance.