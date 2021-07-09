Drake must be serious about his rumored new love interest, Johanna Leia, as he went completely over the top to impress her on a date. The 34-year-old reportedly rented out Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles so the two could have a private and romantic dinner together.

In images circulating on Twitter, the 56,000 seats in the venue remained empty, as the pair sat side by side at a white dinner table on the playing field near the dugout. A bartender was stationed nearby for any of their cocktail needs. Drake and Johanna’s date might have remained a secret, until a KABC-TV helicopter reporter managed to snap photos of the couple’s date from above while flying over the empty stadium. Drake’s rep did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Johanna is a model who might be best known to Lifetime audiences as a cast member on the series Bringing Up Ballers. Her son Amari Bailey is one of the best high school basketball players in the country. His dad is former Indianapolis Colts player Aaron Bailey.

The 17-year-old plays alongside LeBron James‘ son Bronny James on Sierra Canyon High School’s elite basketball squad. He’s already committed to playing for UCLA after he graduates in 2022 and is regarded as a top future NBA prospect.

Drake has joined LeBron at Sierra Canyon’s games to watch his 16-year-old son play. The rapper sat next to Johanna and pal Michael B. Jordan while watching Amari play in the CIF State Open Division Regional Semifinal game on June 17, as seen in the photo below:

Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Johanna is extremely proud of her son’s accomplishments. In a July 6 Instagram photo, she was sitting with Amari at a gym before one of his practices. She noted that it was the “Only place you’ll see me out…,” possibly hinting that she wasn’t taking her relationship with Drake public at any restaurant or club. The mama bear gushed over her son being named Player of the Year by two prominent L.A. newspapers and the California Interscholastic Federation in a June 29 Instagram post, where she referred to her son by his jersey number. See the Cutest Pics of Drake and Sophie Brussaux's Son Adonis “Congratulations 10 @cifss @latimes @ladailynews Player of the Year. You didn’t leave a ball unturned. You put a team on your back no matter the climate and made it look like magic. I’m amazed play, by play, by your work and drive. Love, your FOREVER REBOUNDER,” Johanna wrote. Drake gave the post a “like,” as he has with several of her other Instagram photos. When Johanna isn’t sharing photos of her future NBA star son, she’s modeling swimwear for Fashion Nova’s Curve brand. She has an incredible hourglass figure and stunning curves that have helped earned her over 219,000 Instagram followers. Drake pops up as her top “Followed by,” along with Rob Kardashian and Zendaya‘s stylist Law Roach.