New couple alert? Drake and model Imaan Hammam sparked dating rumors after they seemed to get pretty cozy while taking photos together at the Frame x Imaan Dinner, Fall Winter 2020 event during New York Fashion Week on Friday, February 7.

The rapper, 33, and Imaan, 23, both attended the party which celebrated the Dutch model’s new collaboration. Imaan sizzled in an orange oversized blazer, which she wore over a white shirt and paired with a matching orange miniskirt, while the “God’s Plan” artist looked sleek in an all-black ensemble. At one point, they both cozied up together for photos. In video footage obtained by The Shade Room, they seemed to be enjoying an intimate conversation as they posed for photos and Drake leaned to Imaan’s ear. In the photos, Drake placed his arm around Imaan’s waist and she rested her hand on his shoulder.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Fans took to Twitter to react to the news. “Drake dating Imaan Hammam? I respect it, I’m still gon cry, but I respect it,” one fan tweeted. “Drake and Imaan would be a fine ass couple,” another fan added. But they’re not the only ones who ship Drake and Imaan as a couple. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams also supports them. “Rooting for you! You got this! She’s a [queen],” she wrote in a comment on The Shade Room’s post, adding a crown emoji.

Imaan, who has appeared on the cover of American Vogue three times, has not been previously linked in any high-profile relationships in the past. However, Drake has been previously linked to lots of A-list women, though he has not ever publicly confirmed any relationships recently. But fans are constantly shipping him and his longtime friend, pop star Rihanna.

So naturally, dating rumors swirled when Drake and Rihanna, 31, were spotted together on January 17 during A$AP Mob’s annual YAMS Day concert at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York — just hours after her split from boyfriend Hassan Jameel was revealed. While Rihanna has yet to move on from her ex, an insider previously told In Touch there may be hope for a relationship with Drake in the future.

“Her friendship with Drake has always been something she’s flirted with and if they ever went public, well, that would be huge,” an insider exclusively revealed at the time. “They would be in Beyoncé and Jay territory then. Put it this way, Rihanna has options.”