His other half. Jason Aldean is known for singing country hits like “Trouble With a Heartbreak” and “Big Green Tractor,” but besides his fame, he’s a family man and husband to Brittany Aldean (née Kerr).

Brittany made regular appearances on Jason’s social media, but she made headlines for her transphobic comments in August 2022. “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself before-and-after getting glammed with makeup.

She made the comment amid national efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming care for minors in the United States. Currently, nearly 13 signed anti-LGBTQ legislation into law, while 23 states have introduced similar bills in 2022.

The post gained not-so-positive attention from country stars like Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope, who publicly responded and denounced Brittany’s statement. However, Brittany doubled down on her statement and posted a cryptic Instagram Stories amid the drama.

“If you are silent about your beliefs because you are worried someone will be offended, then your beliefs are not that important to you, but rather what people think about you is,” the text read via Instagram. “When you stand up for what’s right and true, you will receive both hate and love, but everyone will know what you’re fighting for.”

Brittany publicly responded to Cassadee’s comments via Instagram Stories, while tagging the singer in the post. “Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions,” the text read.

“Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tomboy phase without changing my gender,” she continued. “Until then, leave children alone.”

Jason seemingly came to his wife’s defense by writing, “MY Barbie,” in the comment section under the initial post that stirred opinions.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Keep scrolling below to learn more about Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany.

When Did Jason and Brittany Aldean Get Married?

Brittany and Jason raised eyebrows in September 2012, when they looked comfortably cozy together and packing on PDA at a bar. The country star, however, was married to ex-wife Jessica Ann Ussery at the time, so the encounter was unsurprisingly deemed inappropriate.

The musician spoke out about the scandal and issued a statement via Facebook in October 2012, noting that he “screwed up.” “I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar,” his online post read. “I left alone, caught the bus to our next show and that’s the end of the story.”

The “You Make It Easy” artist filed for divorce from Jessica in April 2013 after 12 years of marriage and two kids together: daughters Keely and Kendyl. Jason made his red carpet debut with Brittany at the 2014 CMT awards and the couple got married in March 2015.

Do Jason and Brittany Aldean Have Kids?

The pair welcomed their first child, son Memphis, in December 2017. Brittany gave birth to their second child, daughter Navy Rome, in February 2019.

What Is Brittany Aldean’s Job?

Before she was romantically involved with Jason, Brittany was an NBA Charlotte Bobcat cheerleader from 2011 to 2012. She even made her reality television debut in 2012 when she auditioned for American Idol, however, didn’t make the cut.

The North Carolina native co-owns a clothing and apparel line named Brittany + Kasi, which offers clothing items geared toward those who have conservative beliefs.

Jason even helps model the clothes, as he is seen wearing a shirt on the website that reads, “I voted red. You voted blue. Don’t blame me, this s–t is on you.”

The country music wife also owns a haircare line named Xo Britt, which offers clip-in extensions and clip- in ponytails, in hopes to give women confidence in their hair.

“When I first partnered with the luxury hair experts at Harper Ellis Hair Co. to curate this extension line, I wanted the core of it to be built around empowering women to feel beautiful from the inside out,” her mission statement on the website reads.

“We’ve created a one-of-a-kind clip-in that will transform your hair in a matter of minutes. Why? I saw a huge need for accessible and easy-to-install red carpet quality extensions.”

What Is Brittany Aldean’s Net Worth?

In 2022, the former dancer has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.