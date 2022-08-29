Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Aldean Has Been Accused of Being Transphobic: Everything We Know

Facing backlash. Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean (née Kerr), has found herself at the center of controversy after she shared a social media post that has been deemed transphobic.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” Brittany, 34, captioned a makeup reveal video via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24.

She made the comment amid the ongoing debate and efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming care for minors in the United States. At least 13 states have signed anti-LGBTQ legislation into law, while another 23 states have introduced similar bills in 2022, according to HRC. Many of the new laws target transgender youth and gender-affirming care.

Shortly after Brittany shared the video, several musicians rushed to social media to slam her comment.

Without tagging Brittany, Cassadee Pope, 32, issued her response to Jason’s wife on Friday, August 26, via Twitter and Instagram.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” The Voice winner wrote, referencing Brittany’s line of hair extensions, Xo Britt. “But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Soon after, Joy Oladokun retweeted Cassadee’s post and added, “Waking up happy that my parents didn’t raise me to be as rude and nasty as @brittanyaldean.”

“I also would like to say the LGBTQs have clearer skin without whatever she pushin’,” the “Breathe Again” singer, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, added.

Maren Morris then chimed in to share her thoughts on the matter. “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” the “Bones” singer, 32, wrote in response to Cassadee’s tweet.

Brittany’s friend Candace Owens added to the drama by telling Maren via Twitter that “it’s easier to not castrate your children.” She added, “But I guess whatever helps sell bad records.”

“Oh my god, not you. My Grammy is positively sobbing right now,” the “Middle” singer clapped back. “Also, why do y’all always go to ‘castration’ and ‘pedophiles’ to try and shut an argument down? It’s honestly concerning and worth looking into.”

