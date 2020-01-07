As viewers continue to binge-watch Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, many will realize there are, unfortunately, new faces as more of R. Kelly‘s survivors continue to come forward. One face in particular that stood out was Halle Calhoun. The 25-year-old spoke out about her relationship with Kelly, 52, and shared some shocking details. Scroll below to learn more about Calhoun and her relationship with the disgraced singer.

How Did Halle Meet R. Kelly?

Calhoun and Kelly met back in 2016 when she and her mother attended one of his concerts in South Carolina. She was only 20 years old at the time. While attending the show, she was pulled aside by an employee who informed her Kelly would like to meet her. Soon after the two met, she became Kelly’s girlfriend and lived with him for three and a half years. She claimed she was under strict scrutiny by Kelly and he dictated who she could communicate with, including other men and her family. “When [Joycelyn Savage] and Azriel [Clary]’s parents started making this a big deal, Rob was getting very paranoid and he didn’t know who was against him so when my mom wanted to see me, he did want her to go in the sauna with just a towel, so he could know there were no cameras,” Calhoun claimed in Surviving R. Kelly Part ll: The Reckoning. She also alleged Kelly forced her mother into signing false documents. R. Kelly has denied all allegations made against him in the Lifetime documentary.

What Happened Between Her and R. Kelly?

Back in 2017, Kelly and Calhoun allegedly got into an argument backstage at one of his concerts after the I Believe I Can Fly singer accused the beauty of having a wandering eye. “There was a time when he thought I was looking at another man or talking or texting or something like that, and then we got into an altercation. I remember we were arguing back and forth, and I remember shoving him because he was yelling in my face,” Calhoun claimed during her interview for the documentary. In retaliation, Kelly allegedly “grabbed” Calhoun causing her necklace to break and scratch her. A former employee of Kelly’s alleged the altercation was much more intense. “I was told that he choked her,” they said in the documentary, adding, “he really roughed her up.”

Despite the allegedly violent brawl, Calhoun stayed with Kelly until she eventually broke up with him for good in 2018. She said she tried to break up with him a few times, but kept coming back because she would feel like she “had nothing.” She finally decided to leave because she didn’t want a man who “wants other women.” Overall, she said she learned a lot from her relationship with Kelly.

Courtesy Halle Calhoun/Instagram

Where is Halle Calhoun Now?

Based in Atlanta, Calhoun works as a model and actress. She also acts as an extra in the popular series Wild ‘N Out hosted by Nick Cannon. She often posts behind-the-scenes photos from her days on set. Since her split from Kelly, she has been romantically linked to rapper Rocko. She posted a photo from a tropical vacation with him on Instagram back in November.

What is Calhoun’s Instagram?

You can find Calhoun on the ‘gram @hallekcalhoun1. The beauty often shows off her toned bod and workouts, in addition to a few model shots. She loves a good bikini picture and any photo that highlights her stunning green eyes.