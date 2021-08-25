New flame! Gavin Rossdale is reportedly dating model Gwen Singer five years after his divorce from ex-wife Gwen Stefani, The Sun reported on Wednesday, August 25.

Singer, 26, works as a Los Angeles-based model, who boasts over 1.3 million Instagram followers. She also hosts a podcast called “POV With Gwen” and has appeared in the music video for “Bad Bitches” by Marshmello featuring Megan Thee Stallion and DJ Nitti Gritti.

The brunette beauty and Bush frontman, 55, have “only known each other for a few weeks” and are “having fun together,” a source told The Sun about the couple. “They have been spending time together in Los Angeles and seeing how it goes … Neither of them is in any rush to make it serious.”

It’s unclear how Singer and Gavin met, but the rocker did appear on her podcast in May to talk about his career, family, passion for tennis and what he’s been up to over the past year.

The “Glycerine” artist previously admitted he did not have much luck with relationships. He was married to ex-wife Stefani from 2002 until 2016. He and the No Doubt songstress share three sons — Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. The U.K. native also has a 32-year-old daughter named Daisy Lowe from his previous relationship with fashion designer Pearl Lowe.

“I keep getting screwed up and screwed over in all these relationships. I’m not very good at them, I guess … You get burned by that stuff,” Gavin confessed about his love life. “I had a divorce. I had a long-term girlfriend. That went to s—t, and I don’t have a girlfriend now, even though everyone seems to think I do.”

As for Stefani, she tied the know with country singer Blake Shelton during a private ceremony in Oklahoma in July 2021 after dating for nearly six years. The pair met while working as coaches on The Voice back in 2014, shortly before the “Rich Girl” artist’s split from Gavin.

The “God’s Country” singer was “blown away” by his bride’s “stunning” wedding day look, an insider gushed to Life & Style after the longtime couple got hitched. “It was a special day, one that they’ll cherish forever.”

The insider added about Blake’s reaction, “He couldn’t believe the day was finally here. He said he was the luckiest guy in the world.”

It looks like everyone is moving on for good!