Looking inward. Gwen Stefani revealed she is so grateful to find true “happiness” with her fiancé, Blake Shelton, but admitted it came only after she took time to “heal” from the heartbreak of her divorce from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

The “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” singer, 51, dished all about her engagement to the country crooner during an appearance on the Today show on Thursday, January 14. While catching up, host Hoda Kotb asked Gwen if she was “gun shy” about moving forward with Blake, 44, following her split from the Bush rocker, 55.

“I think there was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved. Children, and their hearts, and everybody in my family [and] his family, we all went through a lot together,” the fashion designer explained.

Similar to Gwen, Blake also went through a divorce in the public eye with his songstress ex Miranda Lambert, 37, which was finalized in July 2015.

“I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly — and so late in your life — you think ‘I want to marry you!’ That’s the first romantic reaction, like, ‘Let’s get married,'” Gwen added, confessing the thought crossed both of their minds. “We always talked about it, of course, and I think that as the years were going by, it didn’t need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do.”

Gwen and Gavin finalized their divorce in April 2016 following nearly 13 years of marriage. The exes share three kids, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

Blake and Gwen, who first met as coaches on The Voice, previously revealed they leaned on each other after their tumultuous breakups. They went on to date for five years before announcing their plans to wed on October 27, 2020. Blake popped the question at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

“Yes, please,” Gwen captioned the snap showing off her twinkling new diamond ring. Meanwhile, Blake shared the same sentiments in his post revealing the big news. “Hey, [Gwen Stefani], thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” the “God’s Country” singer wrote via Instagram.

Gwen swooned over her husband-to-be during her virtual Today interview, revealing their love story has been a miracle for her. “What don’t I love about Blake? He’s just such a good guy,” she said, referring to him as her “best friend.”

“It’s funny because he basically had the ring and it was right around my birthday,” the songwriter shared about his proposal. “I was getting a little bit anxious … because I started having a little insecurity and so, it was right on time.”