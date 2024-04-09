Who Is Flora Alekseyeva? Meet The Challenge Veteran

When Flora Alekseyeva was revealed as a cast member on The Challenge: All Stars season 4, OG fans were thrilled.

Who Is Flora Alekseyeva?

MTV lovers probably best remember Flora from her time on The Real World: Miami in 1996. She was 24 years old at the time of the reality series. In 2002, she competed on Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Seasons. She was eliminated in the sixth episode.

After that, she pretty much vanished from the spotlight, not appearing in any other seasons of The Challenge until now.

“I was off the grid,” she told E! News of her life after The Real World. “Nobody could find me. Not that I was hiding. It was just that I didn’t care for any of this. I was too busy doing my own stuff.”

She currently works for her own construction company in Florida called RGMH. She has showcased some of her renovation projects on Instagram.

“Who wants me to design and build their dream home??? I love designing the ultimate space that works for each individual,” she captioned an April 2024 video. “Mixing textures and metals is my favorite part. No one does it better, faster and cost efficient than I do.”

Is Flora Alekseyeva Married?

Flora is currently married to Mitchell Garber, and they share a teen daughter named Mia Garber.

Why Did Flora Alekseyeva Come Back to ‘The Challenge’?

The Challenge: All Stars 4 set its Paramount+ premiere on April 10, 2024, with Flora added to the cast of heavy hitters.

“I did my mommy duty, I did my business duty,” she said of returning to the franchise. “And I figured, you know what, who’s going to have the coolest mom in the world when she goes to college? She’s going to be the coolest kid. At my age, why not give it a whirl?”

Of course, she took inspiration from some of the show’s other seasoned veterans.

“I see all these competitors on other shows, and they’re just insane,” she added. “They’re super athletic. I’m like, I’m going to just try it.”

At the end of the day, Flora’s biggest priority is making her daughter proud of her.

“I’ll still be the coolest mom. My daughter is going to be super proud. So that was my motivation. Why not? What the heck?” she said.