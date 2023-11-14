Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, and her husband, Gregg Reuben, owe more than $1 million in liens and warrants, In Touch exclusively revealed in November 2023. What else is there to know about her, her career, family life and more?

Who Is Alina Habba?

Habba, an Assyrian American lawyer, is a partner at a New Jersey-based firm known as Habba, Madaio & Associates LLP. She represents Trump and serves as a senior advisor for MAGA, Inc. Habba is currently defending the former U.S. president in his $250 million real estate fraud case in New York City.

Habba met Trump when she became a member at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club in 2019, the Apprentice alum told Bloomberg in 2022.

“I met her at the club. I said, ‘What do you do?’” Trump said. “Other people also know her at the club and they say she’s an excellent attorney, which she is. I gave her a couple of cases to handle; she did a very good job.”

In September 2021, Trump hired Habba to sue his niece Mary Trump, as well as The New York Times, for damages after the newspaper exposed his tax returns. Though some people speculated that Trump hired Habba based on her looks, she told the New York Post, “Just because I’m pretty doesn’t mean I’m not a brilliant lawyer.”

Trump also sang Habba’s praises in his interview with Bloomberg. “I’ve had many lawyers, but she’s somebody that I think has done a very, very good job,” he said. “She’s very talented, she’s smart, she’s a very likable person.”

Where Is Alina Habba From?

Habba was born in Summit, New Jersey, along with her two siblings. However, her parents emigrated from Iraq in the early ‘80s to flee persecution of Catholic Arabs, according to Bloomberg.

Where Did Alina Habba Go to Law School?

After graduating from college prep school Kent Place School in 2002, Habba went on to Lehigh University, where she graduated in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Interestingly, Habba then went on to briefly work in the fashion industry, namely accessories production and marketing, at Marc Jacobs. However, she told Bloomberg that she decided to go to law school for financial reasons.

“I decided I wanted to be able to actually afford the bags we made so I decided to go to law school,” Habba said.

Habba then attended Widener University Commonwealth Law School, where she received a Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.).

Who Is Alina Habba’s Husband?

Habba married Reuben in 2020, and the two currently live in Bernardsville, New Jersey, with their three kids, according to Bloomberg. Reuben is a commercial real estate investor. He is also the founder of Centerpark, a “parking management company in New York City that serves the tri-state area,” as his website states.

“Centerpark is focused on building parking management systems in gateway cities nationwide. A gateway city is a city that serves an economic anchor of its surrounding areas and regions,” the site continues.

Reuben is a graduate of the University of California and Harvard Business School.

What Is Alina Habba’s Net Worth?

Habba has an estimated net worth between $1 million and $5 million, according to multiple reports.