Ivana Trump (née Zelníčková) was married four times before her death on July 14, 2022, at the age of 73.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” the family’s statement to In Touch read. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Keep reading to get to know Ivana’s four husbands.

Ivana Trump’s 1st Ex-Husband: Alfred Winklmayr

The Czechoslovakia native married her first husband, an Austrian skier, in 1971, not for love, but rather to secure an exit from her communist-run homeland.

“If Fred and I got married, I’d have an Austrian passport and would be able to leave communist Czechoslovakia legally and still be able to see my family,” Ivana wrote in her 2017 memoir, Raising Trump. “The marriage wouldn’t be real, of course, and Fred had no illusion that it meant anything,” she added.

She obtained her Austrian passport in March 1972 and the pair divorced the following year after Fred moved to Los Angeles to become a ski instructor.

Luis Rubeiro/AP/Shutterstock

Ivana Trump’s 2nd Ex-Husband: Donald Trump

Following her divorce from Winklmayr, Ivana relocated to Montreal, Canada, where she worked as a ski instructor while also modeling. In 1976, while in New York City with a group of models, she met businessman Donald Trump. The pair tied the knot in April 1977 at Marble Collegiate Church.

The Trumps welcomed three children together: Donald Trump Jr, born in December 1977, Ivana Marie Trump (also known as Ivanka Trump), born in October 1981, and Eric Trump, born in January 1984.

Their marriage went south after she discovered Donald was cheating with mistress Marla Maples during a family trip to Aspen, Colorado, in 1989. The pair’s bitter divorce was front-page news with the New York Times reporting in 1991 that she received $14 million, a 45-room mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, an apartment in Trump Plaza, and the use of the Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida one month a year.

Trump went on to serve as President of the United States from January 2017 to January 2021.

Bebeto Matthews/AP/Shutterstock

Ivana Trump’s 3rd Husband: Riccardo Mazzucchelli

Three years later, Ivana married Italian entrepreneur and businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli in November 1995. Their romance was short-lived, and the couple divorced less than two years later.

She went on to sue Riccardo for $15 million breach of contract for allegedly violating the confidentiality clause in their prenuptial agreement. Her third ex-husband then countersued Ivana and second ex-husband Donald Trump for libel, according to the Chicago Tribune, after they allegedly accused him of being a gold digger.

According to multiple outlets, the former couple settled their disputes out of court.

Andy Kropa/AP/Shutterstock

Ivana Trump’s 4th Husband: Rossano Rubicondi

Ivana and Italian model Rossano Rubicondi began dating in 2002 before tying the knot in an over-the-top $3 million wedding at Mar-a-Lago in April 2008. Her fourth and final husband was 23 years her junior. The pair divorced less than a year later, but continued an on-again, off-again relationship until 2019.

“I am once again a single woman,” she told Page Six following their last split in June 2019. “I have the freedom to do what I want, with whomever I want to, and I can afford my lifestyle.”