Donald Trump has had plenty of money troubles in the past, though he still has managed to keep an impressive bank account over the years. In light of his $250 million real estate fraud civil trial, voters and spectators are likely wondering what Trump’s net worth is in 2023.

What Is Donald Trump’s Net Worth?

Trump has an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion, according to a study conducted by Forbes in September 2023.

His wealth is broken down into multiple avenues – social media and branding, personal assets and cash on hand, real estate in New York, real estate outside of New York and his gold clubs and resorts.

How Does Donald Trump Make Money?

The New York native has made a name for himself as a TV personality, businessman and politician.

Trump was named the president of his father’s real estate business in 1971, which he renamed to the Trump Organization in 1973. After he took over the company, Trump expanded its operations and began renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos and golf courses.

While Trump has had success with some of his business ventures, others haven’t panned out the way he expected. He and his businesses have been the plaintiff or defendant in more than 4,000 state and federal legal actions, including at least 100 lawsuits. Additionally, six of his businesses have gone bankrupt.

How Else Does Donald Trump Make Money?

In addition to his work as a businessman, Trump coproduced and hosted The Apprentice from 2004 to 2015 and The Celebrity Apprentice from 2008 until 2015.

Trump has also produced several of the Miss America Pageants, while he has made cameos as himself in TV shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Nanny, The Drew Carey Show, Spin City and Sex and the City.

How Much Money Did Donald Trump Earn During His Presidency?

Trump served as the president of the United States from 2016 until 2020 and he earned the same salary as every other president that has been appointed since 2001. Each president earns $400,000 annually, which was determined by Congress.

However, while in office, Trump made up to $160 million thanks to international business dealings, according to an analysis of his tax returns performed by Citizen for Responsibilities and Ethics in Washington. Most of the money was sourced by his golf courses in the United Kingdom, as well as his properties in Ireland, India, Canada and Indonesia.

While Trump ran as the Republican nominee in 2020, he lost the election to Joe Biden.

Why Was Donald Trump Kicked Off of the ‘Forbes 400’ List?

The Home Alone 2 actor was dropped from the Forbes 400 List in October 2023. According to the outlet, his $2.6 billion fortune is $300 million shy of him making the cutoff.

His net worth is down more than $600 million from 2022, while Forbes explained that his social media business, Truth Social, is responsible for his dwindling bank account. Only about 6.5 million people signed up for the social media outlet, which is about 1% of the total amount of people on Twitter, now known as X. Truth Social’s parent company – which Trump has a 90% stake in – originally had an estimated value of $730 million, though has drastically decreased to less than $100 million.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Forbes also explained that Trump’s office buildings have negatively impacted his income and are down by an estimated $170 million. Most of the decline comes from 555 California Street, a 1.8 million square-foot complex in San Francisco that Trump holds a 30% stake of alongside Vornado Realty Trust.

Donald Trump Is Using Donor Cash to Pay Legal Fees

While Trump’s own personal finances are robust, he is not tapping into his own bank account to fund his growing legal team amid his numerous court cases. His Save America Political Action Committee has spent almost $37 million paying more than 60 lawyers and law firms since January 2022, according to Federal Election Commission records, accounting for nearly half of the PAC’s expenditures.