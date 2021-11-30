After over a year together, and one week after they welcomed their son, Prince, Aaron Carter and his now-former fiancée Melanie Martin called off their engagement. The model and the singer had a rollercoaster of a relationship, including breaking up, reuniting, becoming engaged after five months, having a son and then breaking up again. But who was Aaron’s former flame? Keep scrolling to learn more about Melanie.

She’s Had a Full Life Before Dating Aaron

Although Melanie has been living in the United States for a long time, the model was born in Bulgaria in 1992. It’s unclear when she relocated to the states, but she remains proud of her roots.

In January 2020, Aaron and Melanie went public with their relationship and some hardcore fans of the “I Want Candy” singer believed her to be in it for Aaron’s money. But Melanie is no stranger to hard work. She was previously a bartender, launched a lash line called Love Lashes and modeled on Instagram. However, it appears that Love Lashes’ website is no longer active and she has deleted her Instagram account.

According to The Sun, she was a brand ambassador on Instagram and “has even dabbled in porn.”

It is not known how Aaron and Melanie met.

Things Weren’t Always Easy

In March 2020, Melanie was arrested and booked for domestic violence. According to the L.A. Sheriff’s Department, she was released on a $50,000 bond on March 30.

“She choked my trachea out, she ripped my arms open, she ripped my back open and she punched me where I got my tooth pulled,” Aaron claimed on his YouTube channel. “A lot of people were right about certain things but there is a lot of learning lessons in this.” He went on to call her “#FelonyMelanie” on Twitter. The pair broke up after the incident.

At the time, Aaron had just gotten her name tattooed on his face above his eyebrow.

Three weeks after their split, the now-former couple revealed things were back on in April and that they were expecting a child. Sadly, Melanie suffered a miscarriage in June.

Aaron Carter/Instagram

“She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions,” Aaron said on[YouTube at the time. “We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her.”

Days after sharing the news, the pair became engaged. In March 2021, Aaron shared Melanie’s positive pregnancy test and they welcomed their son into the world on November 22.

“Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here. Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone,” the House of Carter alum shared on Instagram. Seven days later, Aaron revealed that the pair had split.

“Due to personal reason [sic] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Aaron tweeted on November 30, explaining why he and Martin ended their engagement. “There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex-fiancé [sic] ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless.”

Aaron also mentioned his family, including his twin sister, Angel Carter, and his brother, Nick Carter, in his Twitter thread.

“I have the most conniving, deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court,” the singer continued.

“Don’t worry you trolls won you ruined my life alongside w Angel my twin Lauren Kitt and nick god bless. I’m a good man. I’m sleeping in my car ok … and he is in the house. How utterly rude of you. Please respect my privacy thinking you know what’s best for MY SON!!! Thanks,” he alleged. “Then tore time when she knew not to be speaking [with] a family member who tried to 5150 me and put me in jail and tried to entrap me. She knew she wasn’t supposed to be talking to my sister lying about it for two years. Thank you Angel my sister and trolls for destroying my family.”

The “Aaron’s Party” singer also alleged that Melanie planned on moving to Las Vegas with his son.

Melanie has not yet publicly responded to the tweets.