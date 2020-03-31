Back on the market. Aaron Carter took to Instagram to confirm he is a single man following former girlfriend Melanie Martin’s domestic violence arrest.

“A bachelor’s life is no life for a single man. #Single,” the 32-year-old captioned a black-and-white photo on Monday, March 30. In the image, the “I Want Candy” singer appears to be posing naked with his ~assets~ strategically covered. Also on full display is the face tattoo he got in her honor — her name written in script above his right eyebrow.

Courtesy of Melanie Martin/Instagram

The singer’s announcement comes after Melanie, 32, was arrested on Sunday, March 29, and charged with domestic violence. According to the L.A. Sheriff’s Department, she was released on $50,000 bond on Monday, March 30. A follow-up court date has not yet been set.

Aaron shared his side of the story with on his YouTube channel. “She choked my trachea out, she ripped my arms open, she ripped my back open and she punched me where I got my tooth pulled,” he claimed of the altercation. “A lot of people were right about certain things but there is a lot of learning lessons in this.”

The tattooed rapper also took to Twitter to share some wise words about unhealthy relationships. “You don’t have to wait for someone to treat you [badly] repeatedly. All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that [one time] … they know they can treat you like that, [which] sets the pattern for the future.” He went on to refer to his ex as “#FelonyMelanie.”

In addition to his various relationship status updates, Aaron also changed his Instagram bio to “SINGLE” and later shared a broken heart emoji to his Story. It looks like he wanted to make it very clear he is a free man.

The former couple started dating in January and took things to the next level in March when Aaron debuted his new tattoo of Melanie’s name. Around the same time, they joined social media website OnlyFans, an app which is most popularly used to produce and share adult content for subscribers. Since their split, Aaron has gone solo on the account changing the handle from @aaronandmelanie to @aaroncarter. While Aaron can delete their pictures on social media, he will always have his tattoo for remembrance.