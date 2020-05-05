Spilling the tea! Aaron Carter finally revealed the meanings behind his many face tattoos on Monday, May 4. The 32-year-old said he expresses himself through his body art.

“You know what, I’ve always talked about getting face tattoos and honestly I always get tattoos knowing the intention that I can get them removed if I want,” Aaron said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “They’re not permanent like everyone says.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“My tattoos, they started off because I was such a little kid, a scrawny little kid,” he said, explaining how the art gave him confidence. “I started getting tattoos all over me to make me look like I’m tough so people wouldn’t mess with me. And they stopped.”

As for the tattoo of Medusa on the left side of his face, he referred to the design as a “defense mechanism,” adding, “This is my body, my life, my choices.”

You could probably already guess the meaning behind the “Melanie” tattoo placed above his left eyebrow. In March, Aaron got his now-ex-girlfriend Melanie Martin’s moniker in ink as a tribute to the beauty. Before the end of the month, the two split after only three months together following Melanie’s domestic violence arrest.

“She choked my trachea out, she ripped my arms open, she ripped my back open and she punched me where I got my tooth pulled,” he claimed of their dispute in a YouTube video. “A lot of people were right about certain things but there is a lot of learning lessons in this.” According to the L.A. Sheriff’s Department, she was released on $50,000 bond on March 30 after her arrest. A follow-up court date has not yet been set.

When asked if he regrets getting the tat, he replied, “That says ‘mistake,’ that’s not Melanie.” With a shady remark like that, it’s safe to say he would now prefer a different design.

Although Melanie and Aaron are no longer together, he announced they are expecting their first child on April 21. “Obviously I have a baby on the way,” he told fans on Instagram Live after showing what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test. “I’m going to be a busy father for sure. This is the official announcement, we’re pregnant,” he added.

“I’m going to make a great father regardless of the situation,” Aaron said on the podcast. “Am I upset? Of course. Do I feel taken advantage of? Of course. I felt like I was with someone that didn’t look me in my eyes.”

Despite the hardships the rapper has gone through, he’s lucky to have found an artistic outlet to cope — even if it is on his face!