Aaron Carter revealed that he and his former fiancée, Melanie Martin, split one week after welcoming their son, Prince, in a series of emotional tweets.

“Due to personal reason [sic] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the Tampa, Florida, native, 33, posted on Tuesday, November 30, explaining why he and Martin ended their engagement. “There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex-fiancé [sic] ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless.”

I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

Aaron addressed his twin sister, Angel Carter, in the string of Twitter posts and brought up how he and some of his relatives have a long-strained and tumultuous relationship, which has often made headlines over the years.

“I have the most conniving, deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court,” the “I Want Candy” singer alleged. “I’m in shocked [sic] this is horrible.”

Aaron proposed to Martin in June 2020, and the couple proudly showed off her engagement ring at the time of their announcement. Their commitment came shortly after he debuted a new face tattoo in her honor that March following their Instagram debut as a couple in January.

In later tweets elaborating on their sudden breakup, Aaron slammed his brother Nick Carter and Nick’s wife, Lauren Kitt, also telling his social media followers that he’s never felt more “devastated, betrayed and lied to in my entire life” by his ex-fiancée but is prepared to be a “single father.”

“Don’t worry you trolls won you ruined my life alongside w Angel my twin Lauren Kitt and nick god bless. I’m a good man. I’m sleeping in my car ok … and he is in the house. How utterly rude of you. Please respect my privacy thinking you know what’s best for MY SON!!! Thanks,” he alleged. “Then tore time when she knew not to be speaking [with] a family member who tried to 5150 me and put me in jail and tried to entrap me. She knew she wasn’t supposed to be talking to my sister lying about it for two years. Thank you Angel my sister and trolls for destroying my family.”

The record producer and Martin announced they welcomed their first child, son Prince, on November 22. “I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god,” Aaron gushed in his caption alongside a photo of their bundle of joy following his delivery.

Aaron alleged that post-breakup, Martin “told me she’s moving to ​Vegas, and I’ll never see my kid again,” also vowing to fight for custody of Prince if that ends up taking place, telling another fan, “Oh I will that’s a fact.”