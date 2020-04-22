Baby on board! Aaron Carter announced during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, April 21, that he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Melanie Martin.

“Obviously I have a baby on the way,” the 32-year-old told fans after showing what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test. “I’m going to be a busy father for sure. This is the official announcement, we’re pregnant,” he added.

Hours later, the “I Want Candy” singer shared a selfie with the caption, “Dad bod,” so it sounds like he’s already getting ready for the next chapter in his life.

Courtesy of Aaron Cater/Instagram

While speaking with People, Carter said, “This is what we both want. We both were trying for it.” He continued, “I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”

Previously, Carter hinted he and his then-girlfriend Lina Valentina were pregnant, but it turned out to be a false alarm. “I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically and emotionally,” he wrote on Twitter in November 2018. “I finally bought my first home and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting … ”

He later backtracked his statement explaining to E! News, “A few weeks ago, I posted something on social media about hoping to have a child soon and it seems that started some rumors. I am looking forward to becoming a dad, but am not expecting a child right now.”

Carter and Martin’s news comes just three weeks after the couple briefly split over Martin’s domestic violence arrest on March 29. The former child star claimed in a YouTube video that he “tried to defuse the situation” with Martin after she allegedly left him with visible scratches and bruises, which he showed in the video. Over on Twitter, he called her “#FelonyMelanie” and accused her of breaking her dog Peanut’s leg and “not taking it to the hospital.” Martin has not publicly responded to the allegations.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.