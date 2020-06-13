He put a ring on it! Aaron Carter and girlfriend Melanie Martin got engaged on Friday, June 12, after five months of dating. The off-again, on-again couple recently got back together after a brief split.

“Lövē wins [red heart emoji] [heart eyes emoji] [diamond ring emoji] #iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance #ourlovestory,” Aaron, 32, captioned a photo of Melanie’s hand, showing off her gorgeous diamond engagement ring. The “I Want Candy” singer also shared snaps to his Instagram Story, and it seems like he popping the question during a romantic RV getaway.

The couple’s big announcement comes after a series of highs and lows in their relationship. Aaron and Melanie, 28, confirmed they were dating in January 2020. After about only two months together, the “Fool’s Gold” singer debuted a tattoo of Melanie’s name on his face above his eyebrow. In March, they also joined OnlyFans, a social media app that is known for its adult content.

Even though things seemed to be going well in their relationship, things quickly went downhill. On March 29, Melanie was arrested charged with domestic violence after an incident with Aaron. She was released on $50,000 bond the following day. One day after her arrest, Aaron revealed he was “single” via Instagram and opened up about their split via Twitter. “You don’t have to wait for someone to treat you [badly] repeatedly. All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that [one time] … they know they can treat you like that, [which] sets the pattern for the future,” he wrote at the time.

In April, Aaron confirmed the charges against Melanie were dropped and they got back together.

Shortly after their reunion, the couple learned they were expecting their first child together. Aaron announced the exciting news on April 21. “Obviously I have a baby on the way,” he revealed during an Instagram Live while displaying their positive pregnancy test. “I’m going to be a busy father for sure. This is the official announcement, we’re pregnant,” he added.

Unfortunately, the couple suffered a pregnancy loss and Aaron opened up about it during a YouTube livestream on Monday, June 8. “She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions,” he said. “We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her.”