Tammy Hembrow is an Australian model, formerly one of Kylie Jenner’s friends. The 27-year-old has two children with ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins, son Wolf, 6, and daughter Saskia, 4.

The fitness influencer is also currently pregnant with her third child — her first with fiancé Matt Poole. Scroll down to learn more about her children!

Courtesy of Tammy Hembrow/Instagram

Who are Tammy Hembrow’s kids?

The Australian native has a following of over 14 million on Instagram, and has her own fitness app called “Tammy Hembrow Fitness.” She posts her workout programs and YouTube videos on her page, alongside photos and videos of her adorable kids.

Tammy has an entire Instagram highlight story dedicated to her son, titled “Wolf eating,” amidst many other highlights of her children titled “Baby love,” “Fam love,” and “More baby loves.” The mother of two even named her apparel line, Saski Collection, after her daughter Saskia. The company was first launched in June 2017, and has been thriving since.

The devoted mother took to her Instagram page on Sunday, March 20, to pose with Wolf, lying with him on a Louis Vuitton beach towel. “My first born,” she wrote alongside two photos of them hugging and smiling sweetly at each other. “Life is so much better with you in it Wolfie.” She flaunted her pregnant belly in a black bikini, while Wolf wore black swim shorts.

Courtesy of Tammy Hembrow/Instagram

Wolf isn’t the only one who gets attention on social media. Tammy posted an adorable series of photos with daughter Saskia on Friday, March 11, where the two both wore white sundresses. Saskia had her hand on Tammy while Tammy held her own hand over her belly, emphasizing her pregnancy. “My Sass,” she wrote alongside a pink heart and fairy emoji. “The sweetest purest little soul. Pinch myself everyday that I get to be your mama.” She embraced her daughter in one of the pictures, giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Courtesy of Tammy Hembrow/Instagram

While Tammy shows off that she’s a proud mother, she’s also proud of how she achieves her healthy and fit lifestyle. “I don’t want women to give up after having a baby, thinking that their body is ruined or will never bite the same,” she shared on her official website. “The truth is that it probably won’t ever be the same, but it can be even better!”

The influencer has been posting frequently to Instagram, giving followers a look into her pregnancy journey. Tammy is currently 6 months pregnant, and is expecting to give birth this summer.

Who is her fiancé Matt Poole?

Matt is a 32-year-old Australian surfer. He is a member of the Redbull Surfer Team and has been a part of the Iron Man series for more than a decade.

The sportsman started dating Tammy in 2018 and proposed to her in November 2021 on a private yacht. Tammy showed off the proposal to her followers, flaunting a stunning diamond oval-cut engagement ring. Matt involved her two kids, Wolf and Saskia, in the proposal, having them hold up signs.

“I’M IN SHOCK. Honestly have not been able to stop crying happy tears,” Tammy captioned the engagement post. “Yes yes yes my love @matt_poole1.”

What happened between Tammy and Kylie Jenner?

Tammy was formerly good friends with Kylie until February 2019, when claims surfaced that Tammy allegedly “hooked up” with Kylie’s ex, Tyga, during his Australian tour in January 2019. Tyga denied any comment while Tammy’s reps denied the allegations, stating that she was not in any sort of romantic relationship with Tyga at the time. Kylie never commented publicly on the matter, but she did unfollow Tammy in February 2019.

Two years later in February 2022, Kylie announced the name of her newborn son with Travis Scott to be “Wolf Webster.” Fans were critical of the name, but Tammy seemed to be noticeably upset by the name announcement, seeing as how she had already picked out that name for her son. The fitness mogul responded to a fan on TikTok guessing what her next baby’s name would be, responding, “Actually liking the name Stormi atm.”

More recently, Kylie announced on Monday, March 21, that her son’s name has changed since then. “We just didn’t feel like it was him,” she wrote to her Instagram stories. Fans were quick to speculate that it had something to do with the Tammy drama, but neither Kylie nor Tammy commented further.