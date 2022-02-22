Tammy Hembrow was called out by fans on TikTok for making a seemingly “shady” comment about Kylie Jenner copying her son’s name, Wolf.

A fan commented on a TikTok Tammy posted on Sunday, February 20, revealing their guess for potential names for her third child amid her pregnancy. “I JUST KNOW YOU ARE NAMING YOUR BABY BENTLEY,” the follower wrote. “Actually liking the name Stormi atm,” Tammy replied, which is the same name as Kylie’s 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

This isn’t the first time Tammy, 27, has appeared to throw shade at the Kylie Cosmetics mogul. The drama began when Kylie, 24, announced her newborn son’s name as Wolf, the same name as Tammy’s 6-year-old son.

Just hours after the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed her newborn son’s name Wolf via her Instagram Story on February 11, Tammy shared a photo of herself with her son and captioned: ‘My Wolf.’ Fans commented on the post, interpreting it as a jab at Kylie.

Kylie and Tammy were formerly good friends up until February 2019, when Kylie unfollowed the Australian native on Instagram. Reports claimed that Tammy had allegedly “hooked” up with Kylie’s ex, Tyga, during his Australian tour that January. When asked about their alleged relationship, Tyga refused to comment and Tammy’s reps denied that she was in any sort of romantic relationship with the rapper at the time.

Prior to the drama, Tammy was known to be a casual friend of the Kardashian family. The Aussie model attended Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party and even modeled for Khloé Kardashian’s fashion line Good American.

A fan on Reddit explained Tammy’s shade, commenting: “She’s petty because she told Kylie about the idea of naming a kid Stormi. Then, Kylie got pregnant before her and stole the idea and then the same with Wolf.”

Kylie gave birth to her second child on February 2, 2022, just one day after Stormi’s birthday as she was born on February 1, 2018. Kylie shares both children with rapper and singer Travis Scott.

In addition to her son Wolf, Tammy also shares a daughter, Saskia, with YouTuber and personal trainer Reece Hawkins. Tammy confirmed with fans on an Instagram Q&A session in November 2021 that she holds sole custody of both kids with ex Reece.

The fitness influencer is now engaged to fiancé Matt Poole and is currently expecting her third child with him, flaunting her baby bump in new Instagram photos. The pair confirmed in December 2021 that they are due to welcome a baby girl.