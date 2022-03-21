Just as she did when daughter Stormi Webster arrived, Kylie Jenner has compiled a heartwarming, emotional “To Our Son” YouTube video that documents her pregnancy with son Wolf Webster, ending with his February 2 birth. Kylie can be joyously heard saying “Hi baby” as soon as the delivery is over with dad Travis Scott cheering, “Hi Buddy! What’s up big boy?” and Wolf letting out his first big cry.

In the nearly 10-minute video released on Monday, March 21, fans got a behind the scenes look at her life while awaiting her second child to arrive, including her gorgeous baby shower and adorable moments like Stormi, 4, helping decorate Wolf’s beautiful nursery … in addition to a baller designer baby wardrobe!

Kylie revealed in a screen shot at the end of the video that Wolf weighed in at 8 pounds, 13 ounces upon his delivery. While the birth wasn’t shown, she was positively cooing and oozing joy talking to her new baby after his smooth and healthy birth in the video.

Prior to that, the video shared all the heartfelt milestones leading up to Wolf’s arrival. Kylie showed Travis her positive pregnancy test, after which he collapsed and held her waist with such happiness. Stormi gave Kylie’s growing belly plenty of kisses, proving how excited she was to become a big sister.

Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner gave a toast at the cosmetic mogul’s giraffe-themed baby shower where she called her daughter. “the best mom in the world.” The Kylie Swim founder then showed off her bare belly the baby’s kicking movements. Following that, a sonogram pops up showing Wolf’s nearly developed face.

The mom-to-be is shown with Stormi at her 34-week mark explaining that the new baby has the same due date as the little girl’s birthday, which is February 1. Kylie asks Stormi if she’s okay with sharing her birthday with her new little brother or sister and she adorably tells her “Yes!” Wolf arrived one day late, giving the siblings their own birthdates, albeit one day apart. Even before Wolf’s arrival, Stormi was already proving how good she was at sharing!

You can see Kylie’s entire “To Our Son” video above.