NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Is a Proud Dad to 2 Daughters But Is Currently Estranged From His Wife

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was involved in a scary car crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday, February 17, and now fans are curious about his family life. The 42-year-old announced just days before the incident that he and his wife, Krissie Newman, were splitting up, but they are committed to coparenting their daughters, Brooklyn and Ashlyn.

“After 16 years of marriage, Krissie and I have decided to amicably separate. We will continue to jointly raise our girls while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch,” he wrote on Twitter on February 13. “Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected at this time.”

The former flames met on a blind date in 2001 that her grandmother and a friend from church set up, according to Bleacher Report. The two got married on January 3, 2004.

When Newman is not racing, he spends quality time with his children. In November, the Indiana native uploaded a photo of one of his daughters making popcorn. “I have a helper tonight!” he wrote. In September, Newman shared a photo with his little girl fishing. Clearly, Newman and his kids love hanging out on their North Carolina grange. “Our time on the farm is about giving Brooklyn and Ashlyn the understanding of the outdoors,” he told RC Racing.com. “I point out to them things like the sound a cardinal makes and why a groundhog does what he does and the time of year he hibernates.”

It seems like the Newmans are always up for an adventure as the athlete described how much fun he had with his family on vacation in 2018. “The girls got to drive bumper cars and go-karts for the first time,” he told RC Racing.com about their trip to the Ozarks. “They went tubing for the first time at Table Rock Lake. This trip was filled with lots of firsts. The most special part for me was seeing them get to catch their first trout at Dogwood Canyon National Park. Ashlyn was the first to reel one in.”

During the big race, Newman’s car hit a wall and flipped over several times after he began his final lap. Newman was immediately rushed to a hospital in the area, CBS Sports reported. Shortly after, Krissie tweeted, “Omg.” The race car driver is in “serious condition” but “doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening,” NASCAR said in a statement via Twitter.

Of course, fans took to social media to send Newman some positive thoughts. One person wrote, “Thinking of you and the girls,” while another echoed, “Praying hard for you, your husband and family.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Hope @RyanJNewman is OK.”

We are thinking of the Newman family during this time.