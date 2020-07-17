Will the social experiment be successful for Married at First Sight stars Bennett and Amelia? The season 11 couple were paired up by our favorite team of matchmakers — but whether or not they can actually make their relationship work is up to them. Fans were introduced to the pair on the season premiere on Wednesday, July 15, but In Touch got the opportunity to go a little deeper during exclusive conversations with the stars.

As it turns out, Bennett, 28, and Amelia, 27, already had at least one big obstacle in their path. The bride has put in the hard work to become a doctor, but her upcoming residency could complicate the marriage. In addition to having the same tough conversations all of the couples go through, the new husband and wife also had to talk about potentially moving.

“As soon as we were married, we had to [answer] the question of whether or not I’d be willing to leave the city that I’ve called home for six years,” Bennett tells In Touch. The coronavirus outbreak also complicated things. “Being quarantined together without any of our friends, routines and outside hobbies so soon after our union was pretty intense, but in a very fun way!” Amelia shares.

Despite that, both stars signed on for an adventure — and they were willing to see where it took them. Amelia had a few months between med school and her residency starting, and they matched up perfectly with the show’s shooting schedule. “I wanted to use this time to do something new and different and mostly thought it would be interesting to be on a reality show. Having to get married to a random dude seemed like a fairly small price to pay if you could have this awesome adventure and then get divorced at the end if it didn’t work out,” Amelia says.

Though she acknowledges those might be the “wrong reasons” to join the show, she and her new husband seemed to be on the same page. “I felt like Bennett was kind of getting married to a stranger for the same reasons — to have a really fun and weird experience,” she explains. I guess that’s sort of the ‘wrong reason’ to do this, but it made that first day (our wedding) just feel really enjoyable and light-hearted.”

They both had supportive families rooting them on, and they seem to have clicked immediately. “She’s a hoot,” Bennett gushes. “I wanted to be with someone who could make me laugh but also listen and share space with others. My ideal match would show me new sides of the world, while challenging me to unpack and investigate my own assumptions. I absolutely recognized these traits in my new partner.”

Amelia is similarly complimentary. “I said I would like a partner who is fun and excited about life. Bennett is definitely that,” she shares. “I never questioned what [the experts] were thinking when they met the two of us and thought we should be matched.”

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.