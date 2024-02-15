Cher hasn’t been having an easy time as a mom of late. The 77-year-old recently lost her legal bid to have her 47-year-old son, Elijah Blue Allman, who’s struggled with addiction, placed under a conservatorship, with Elijah claiming she “objects” to his reconciliation with his wife, Marieangela King.

Now sources exclusively tell In Touch the “Believe” singer’s relationship with her firstborn, 54-year-old Chaz Bono, is also strained. So much so that the Dancing With the Stars alum doesn’t plan on asking his mom to his upcoming wedding to Shara Blue Mathes!

“Chaz and Shara are removing Cher from the guest list entirely and don’t feel too bad about it either,” says an insider. “They want a simple ceremony with none of Cher’s theatrics.”

The insider says the relationship has been fraught ever since Chaz came out as gay and transitioned in 2008. “Cher has tried to be there for her kids,” says the insider. “But neither wants anything to do with her. It’s devastating.”