Mama June: From Not to Hot alum June “Mama June” Shannon was living in an Alabama rental home for a while, but the reality TV personality recently revealed that she is relocating. So, where does Mama June live now?

Keep reading to find out more about where Mama June moved to!

Where Did Mama June Use to Live?

Previously, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum lived in an upscale home in Hampton, Georgia, which she purchased in 2015. At the time, June lived in the house with daughters Jessica Shannon, Lauryn Efird and Alana Thompson.

The WeTV personality later revealed in May 2023 that her shared Alabama rental home with husband Justin Shroud wasn’t fully furnished.

“We don’t have much furniture,” June explained in a clip obtained by The Sun. “When people say surprise visits, man I feel like I’m in trouble.”

The single-story residence featured a cozy bed, large windows and a bright main room. The outside of the home had a brick exterior.

Courtesy of Mama June/Instagram; Courtesy of WeTV

Where Does Mama June Live Now?

Later that month, June’s husband revealed to the outlet that they were relocating back to her home state of Georgia.

“We are definitely leaving Alabama,” he said. “I’m in the process of leaving Alabama now, and I’m in the final steps of my legal issues, so we’ll definitely be going back to Georgia.

June then explained that they “split time between Alabama and Georgia and when [they] come to help Anna and visit, [they] stay in an Airbnb.”

What Happened to Mama June’s Daughter Anna Chickadee Cardwell?

In March 2023, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” confirmed her sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell‘s cancer diagnosis via social media. Shortly afterward, June took to Facebook to ask fans for their prayers and well wishes for her family.

“This is been a very emotional road for the family, but we are sticking together me n justin n Josh are doing everything we can do and to b there for Anna Marie Cardwell and Eldridge Toney and the girls through this journey just pray for all of us especially her girls we appreciate y’all so much [sic],” she wrote at the time.

One month later, June opened up about her daughter’s health during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“I know as her mother, if I’m struggling some days, I know she has to be really struggling some days. You know, we have her good and our bad days,” the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum said, adding that Anna has been doing “good” despite having her “bad days.”