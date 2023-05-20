Mama June Doesn’t ‘Have Much Furniture’ in Alabama Rental Home: Photos

Mama June Reveals She Doesn’t ‘Have Much Furniture’ in Alabama Rental Home: See Photos

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch June “Mama June” Shannon is residing in a rental home in Alabama after overcoming $3,000 a day drug addiction.

June takes fans inside the modest single-story home which she shares with husband Justin Stroud during season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis.

“You don’t even make it that beautiful for me,” the mother of four told her husband as he placed water bottles on top of a storage bin as a makeshift coffee table ahead of a visit from his mother and aunt.

In the clip – which was shared by The Sun – June can be seen cozy in bed in what appears to be the home’s living room. The home has great curb appeal with a brick exterior, and the large windows on the front and side of the home let in incredible natural light. There is also an attached carport where the couple store their black sedan.

“We don’t have much furniture,” June told her guests upon arrival. “When people say surprise visits, man I feel like I’m in trouble.”

The WeTV personality has moved a handful of times over the years, including in 2015 when she purchased a swanky home in Hampton, Georgia, where she lived with daughters Jessica Shannon, Lauryn Efird and Alana Thompson.

June – who is also mother to eldest daughter Anna Cardwell – purchased the 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home for $149,000 after her divorce for Alana’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. However, in the midst of her out-of-control substance abuse problem, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum sold the home to investors for a cast offer of $100,000, according to TMZ.

Mama June recently opened up about her addiction, telling Access Hollywood that she and ex Geno Doak blew nearly $1 million on drugs in one year.

“I would say the last year of our addiction, [we spent] probably a good $900,000,” she said in March 2021. “So much money was sent to our dope man.”

She ultimately entered rehab after living in her car, as she later claimed she only had “$1.75 to [her] name.”

Now, June revealed she’s back to her “penny pinching” ways. “[My husband] Justin [Stroud] tells me I’m a money hoarder,” she told the Daily Mail in May 2023.

“It is a high for me,” she previously admitted on OWN’s Where Are They Now. “I get high off of couponing and walking out of the store [with them] either having to pay me or [getting my groceries] totally free.”

