The Perfect Getaway! Inside Kris Jenner’s $12 Million Palm Springs Home

~Keeping up~ with all of the homes the Kardashian-Jenner family owns can’t be tricky! However, Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, house is definitely a go-to hangout spot for the KUWTK bunch. In fact, the longtime reality TV stars celebrate nearly every holiday there.

Kris purchased the property in 2018 for a staggering $12 million, according to multiple publications. However, you may be surprised to learn that it only has seven bedrooms! After all, between Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, Rob and their 10 collective children, that’s not necessarily enough space.

Plus, you also have to account for significant others, including Kourtney’s boyfriend, Travis Barker, Kylie’s ex Travis Scott, Khloé’s off-again, on-again partner, Tristan Thompson, Kendall’s beau, Devin Booker, and Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Thankfully, there’s a wide-open floor plan and 14,500 square feet inside to play with. Oh, and 11,000 square feet of livable outdoor space. Everyone might not get a bedroom, but with a house this stunning, who cares?

Considering Palm Springs is about a two-hour drive from Calabasas, California, it may seem a bit close for a vacation home. That said, there are plenty of benefits to owning property there. For starters, it’s surrounded by the Coachella Valley — a.k.a. where the popular music festival is held every spring.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the A-listers were a staple at both weekends of Coachella. Additionally, it’s a beautiful place to hike, bike and ride horses, which Kendall is a big fan of. Moreover, the Kardashian-Jenner women love to sunbathe in their bikinis, and as it happens, it hardly rains in Palm Springs.

Last but certainly not least, Kris’ home is actually located an acre inside an exclusive community called The Madison Club. One of the facility’s major perks is a state-of-the-art golf course. For Easter 2021, the momager gifted all of her family members and their significant others customized golfing gear to enjoy the grounds in style!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs house.