If you love Kourtney Kardashian‘s Calabasas, California, home, then you’re definitely going to flip out over her Palm Springs property! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality purchased the six-bedroom abode in late May for over $10 million, according to Us Weekly.

Unsurprisingly, Kourtney and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, didn’t wait long to celebrate in the Poosh.com founder’s new pad. The A-list lovebirds and their children — Kourtney shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 drummer shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — had a fun-filled Memorial Day weekend running around the massive backyard and swimming in the state-of-the-art pool.

If you ~keep up~ with the Kardashian-Jenner family, there’s a strong chance Kourtney’s Palm Springs house looks familiar. As it happens, Kris Jenner owns a home in the same development. The KUWTK executive producer purchased the property inside an exclusive community called The Madison Club in 2018, per multiple publications.

Kris spent a whopping $12 million for the 14,500 square foot home, which also features 11,000 square feet of livable outdoor space. As for decor? Kris, Kourtney and the rest of the reality TV bunch definitely know a thing or two about decking out their pads.

“When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”

Kourtney “has a very close relationship” with English designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the insider added, noting the U.K. professional’s services cost “tens of thousands of dollars.” That said, the E! star does a lot of her own decorating, too.

“Kourtney has toyed with working as a designer herself over the years because she is so passionate about it,” the source said. “She really loves designing her outdoor space to make it peaceful and livable for her and the kids.”

Scroll through the gallery below to take a tour of Kourtney Kardashian’s Palm Springs house.