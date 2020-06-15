What are the odds?! Matthew Perry’s family is full of famous faces, including his dad, actor John Bennett, and Dateline’s Keith Morrison who have clearly helped shape him into the successful actor he is today. However, his childhood wasn’t easy. He was born in Massachusetts and then raised by his mom, Suzanne, in Canada after his parents got divorced. “I was 1” Perry said about his parents’ split in a previous interview with Katie Couric. “So I didn’t blame myself quite yet.”

Although Perry and his father had a bit of a distant relationship growing up, the actor still looked up to him. “That was mostly the way that I saw my father when I was young — on TV shows, and you know, getting shot through a door on Mannix, or something like that. That’s my dad.”

In recent years, the Friends alum, 50, has leaned on his ex-girlfriend Molly Hurwitz for support, who has been like family to the successful actor. Although In Touch exclusively confirmed the pair split in May after two years together, Molly was “a good influence on him,” a source said at the time. “She’s been his rock in recent months.”

“Molly was good for him and you have to hand it to her for hanging in there so long, but you can only help someone so much,” another insider exclusively told In Touch about the reason for their breakup. “At the end of the day, only Matt can help himself. He is in a really dark place and pals fear he may have relapsed.”

The pair first sparked romance rumors in December 2019, although they first met in 2018. They were able to keep their relationship private for a whole year before going public with their romance.

“Molly has known [Matt] for months. She’s originally from New York and has mixed in the same circles while working in comedy,” the insider told In Touch after their relationship was confirmed. “She knows all of his inner team and has been to his penthouse to hang out with him and make sure he’s OK. She’s very supportive.”

Following their split, Perry has been spotted out and about on several occasions and looking worse for wear. He hinted at his struggles in April, writing, “Why is today especially hard?” on Instagram. In a later post, he added, “We have a fire pit, the ocean, and we have no idea what to do,” on a photo of him and his pal.

“He’s spiraling — that’s why he and Molly broke up,” the source continued, adding, “his issues run deep.”

While those close to him are concerned, it looks like he is leaning on his family’s support during this time. The Odd Couple star was spotted reuniting with those close to him on May 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scroll below to learn more about Perry’s family members.

He’s Related to Dateline’s Keith Morrison

You read that right! The journalist known for his unforgettable deep voice is Matty’s stepfather. Keith married the 17 Again star’s mother, Suzanne Marie, in 1981, years after she split from the comedian’s biological dad. Together, the couple welcomed children Caitlin, Emily, Willy and Madeleine who make up the actor’s stepsiblings.

In a 2017 interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the true crime reporter dished on what it’s like being related to the Friends alum. “He is a very good guy,” Keith said while sitting next to Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge. He admitted he thought Matthew would grow up to be famous but “probably not as an actor.”

His Mother Is One Smart Lady

Matt’s mom Suzanne has quit the impressive resume like her son and husband. The proud mother previously worked as a Canadian journalist and was the former press secretary to the Canadian Prime Minister, Pierre Trudeau. In addition to her work as a journalist, she was a political consultant and a fundraiser for several businesses, foundations and government agencies.

Bei/Shutterstock

His Father Was Also an Actor

Although The Whole Nine Yards actor’s parents divorced after only two years of marriage in 1970, his father, John Bennett, still remained an important fixture in Matt’s life. John went on to marry his current wife, Debbie, and welcomed Matt’s stepsister, Mia, in 1982.

John worked as an actor which clearly had a strong influence on his son. He also was known for his work as a model and singer. The father and son acted alongside each other in the 1997 film Fools Rush In. He also made an appearance on Friends, playing the role of Rachel Green’s boyfriend’s father.

With a family full of talent, Matt was destined to be a star!