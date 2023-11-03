Best of Friends! Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox’s Relationship in Quotes Through the Years

One of the most special bonds amongst the Friends cast was that of Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox, whose characters Chandler Bing and Monica Geller hooked up at the end of season 4. They went on to date, become engaged, marry and adopt children in one of the show’s most moving storylines, and the actors themselves remained pals long after the show went off the air in 2004.

The pair stayed in touch, thrilling fans with an Instagram post about a 2019 lunch date and Matthew’s heartfelt words about Courteney in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

Scroll down for the most meaningful quotes and photos from Matthew and Courteney about their special relationship.