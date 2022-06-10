A big day! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married surrounded by their closest family and friends on Thursday, June 9. Who was invited to their big day? Keep reading for details about their wedding!

From high-profile guests such as Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez, Britney’s intimate wedding ceremony took place in Los Angeles.

The “Toxic” singer, 40, and athlete, 28, said “I do” in front of their loved ones, but there were many notable members of Britney’s family who were missing.

Her teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, opted out of attending the ceremony but are still supportive of her marriage.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Mark Vincent Kaplan, Kevin’s attorney, said in a statement to TMZ about Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

The “Gimme More” singer’s sons prefer to live a quiet life out of the spotlight, which could possibly be the reason they skipped.

As for Britney’s parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, they were also absent for her and Sam’s wedding amid their family drama following her conservatorship ending.

In November 2021, Britney’s conservatorship, which Jamie oversaw, was terminated after 13 years, meaning the songstress was free to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.

Since then, the “Womanizer” artist has slammed her family and revealed details about just how controlled her life had been over the years.

Despite a few notable family members missing, Britney and Sam still had a great time celebrating their new marriage.

One day before the couple walked down the aisle, the “Baby One More Time” singer gave a glimpse into how they were enjoying the special occasion.

“So this is my second time ever being in a Rolls Royce [and] I am really excited,” the Louisiana native gushed via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 8, while showing the fancy setup in the car with her husband. “There are stars on the ceiling and very tiny champagne glasses — which I have never had — and they are very cold already. I feel very sophisticated with all the jewels on my nails.”

She later admitted in the next slide that she had “no makeup on” after having an “emotional day.”

Britney and Sam have been together for six years after meeting on the set of her 2016 “Slumber Party” music video. They got engaged in September 2021.

