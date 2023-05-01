While most people refer to the Duke of Sussex as Prince Harry, not many fans know the royal family member’s last name. Keep scrolling to find out Prince Harry’s last name, his duties as a member of the royal family and more.

What Is Prince Harry’s Last Name?

His full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, Baron Kilkeel.

However, he used to be referred to as Prince Harry of Wales and he previously used the title “Wales” as his last name.

Is Prince Harry’s Last Name Mountbatten-Windsor?

While his children, Archie and Lilibet, use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor, Harry does not have the same last name.

The surname is used by some of the male-line descendants of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The name Mountbatten-Windsor applies to male-line descendants of the queen that don’t have royal styles and titles, according to a declaration made in Privy Council in 1960.

What Are Prince Harry’s Duties as the Duke of Sussex?

Harry became the Duke of Sussex when he married Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in 2018.

Prior to her passing in September 2022, Queen Elizabeth typically ​gave duke titles to senior male members of the royal family as wedding gifts.

Over the years, Harry’s royal duties included supporting Queen Elizabeth and their family through charitable work and attending public duties. His roles at the events consisted of carrying out engagements in the U.K. and official tours overseas.

When Did Prince Harry Step Down From His Royal Duties?

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan revealed they had taken a step back from their royal duties and became “financially independent.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the duo wrote via Instagram at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Their statement continued, “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Will Prince Harry Ever Become King?

While Harry’s father, King Charles, in the current king of England, the former soldier will likely never take on the title.

Harry’s older brother, Prince William, is next in line to take the throne, according to the line of succession determined by Buckingham Palace.

After William’s reign, his eldest son with Princess Kate, Prince George, will be the next family member to become king.

Once the couple’s eldest child is no longer king, their daughter, Princess Charlotte, and their youngest son, Prince Louis, will follow George in the line of succession.