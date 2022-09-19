Tough decisions. Prince William and Princess Kate (née Middleton)’s youngest son, Prince Louis, skipped Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19, because he’s “too young,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Whether or not to bring Louis to the Queen’s funeral was a tough call for Kate to make,” the source explains. “In the end she decided to leave him with the nanny because at 4 years old she thinks he’s too young to handle such a long and emotional day.”

The royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey in London to mourn the loss of the queen. She died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, at the age of 96. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in British history, while she was the second longest reigning monarch in world history.

While Louis did not attend the service, his older siblings George and Charlotte were there to pay their respects for their great-grandmother. During the event, Charlotte, 7, was seen wiping tears from her eyes as Kate, 40, embraced her daughter in a hug.

Paul Grover/AP/Shutterstock

Kate wore a long-sleeved black dress and matching hat for the somber occasion, which she paired with classic black heels. She stayed close to her two oldest kids during the ceremony and wasn’t photographed with William, 40, upon arrival.

In addition to Louis, other royal family members that didn’t attend the funeral include Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie and Lilibet.

On Sunday, September 18, Kate opened up about how Louis is handling Queen Elizabeth II’s death while speaking to ​​Governor-General David Hurley of Australia during King Charles III‘s reception for dignitaries and world leaders at Buckingham Palace.

“The younger one is now asking questions like, ‘Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral,’ and things like that, because she’s not going to be there,” Hurley told reporters following the reception as he recalled his conversation with Kate, according to Daily Mail.

While Louis has been asking William and Kate “lots of questions” about his great-grandmother’s passing, the couple’s eldest son, George, 9, seems to have a better understanding. “The older one is sort of now realizing how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on,” Hurley shared.