Entrepreneur Gregg Reuben and his wife, Donald Trump attorney Alina Habba, are in the headlines as In Touch exclusively revealed in November 2023 that they owe more than $1 million in liens and warrants, leading many to wonder what his net worth is.

What Is Gregg Reuben’s Net Worth?

Although his net worth has not been confirmed publicly, most sources estimate it to be anywhere from $2 to $5 million.

Who Is Alina Habba’s Husband Gregg Reuben?

Reuben, who Habba wed in 2020, is a graduate of Harvard Business School and the CEO of Centerpark, a New York City-based parking management company. According to the entrepreneur’s website, he has over 25 years of experience in parking management systems.

In addition to his business ventures, Reuben serves as a volunteer for The Bowery Mission.

How Does Gregg Reuben Make Money?

Reuben’s website calls him “one of the faces” of the parking lot management industry. Before founding Centerpark, he served as owner and operator of parking systems for Autofair America, ABM Industries, LAZ Parking and Alliance Parking.

His first major business deal came early in his career. Rueben sold his first company, Autofair America, before moving on to AMB Parking — one of the largest parking management companies in the U.S.

The businessman currently sits on the board of directors for Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds, a network of summer camps geared toward Jewish children, and Lost Tribe Esports, a Jewish social network for teens. As a board member, Reuben may make additional income from stock options, retainer fees or stock grants.

According to Indeed, Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds’ revenue ranges from $5 million to $25 million. The total revenue for Lost Tribe Esports isn’t as clear, although various sites estimate it to be between $1 million and $2 million.

Reuben’s website describes his strengths in the industry as project and general management and negotiation.

How Much Money Does Gregg Reuben Owe?

The CEO and his LLCs owe more than $770,000 in active state tax warrants and liens, In Touch exclusively confirmed on November 13, 2023. Reuben owes two payments filed in August 2016 for $179,335 and $93,628, one for $484,323 from November ​2020 and one from April 2022 for $59,295.

Additionally, Reuben’s wife, Habba, has two active liens filed against her and her law firm, Sandelands Eyet LLP: one in December 2021 for $1,146, and one in October 2022 for $1,047.

How Do Tax Liens ​Impact Gregg Reuben’s Income?

According to Jeremy Wallace, a real estate and bankruptcy lawyer who previously spoke to In Touch on the matter, “A lien is filed in a way that is attached to anything you own [and can be] real estate or personal property.”

Reuben and Habba’s tax warrants will prevent them from buying and selling property until they are paid off, Wallace told In Touch.

“Theoretically, they can come and raid your house and take your Rolexes. And it can spiral, if you cannot pay one year, why pay the next year and so on,” he added.