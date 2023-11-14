Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba was photographed wearing an “FJB” necklace and holding a “MAGA” purse to a UFC match amid news she and her husband, Gregg Reuben, currently owe more than one million dollars in liens and warrants.

Habba, 39, flaunted the glitzy “FJB” chain – a common abbreviation of “F–k Joe Biden” – at the UFC 295 title fights at Madison Square Garden on November 11.

The attorney sat next to the former president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson as she watched the game.

Courtesy of Alina Habba / Instagram

A similar necklace to the one seen on the former fashion executive is listed for nearly $100 on Etsy. The “FJB” necklace is described as “cheap base metal” jewelry and sold by a Trump fan based in New York.

Habba was also photographed pointing to her bejeweled purse featuring the four-letter initials of Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” as she posed with Woody, 76.

The New Jersey attorney and Rueben, 51, currently owe more than one million dollars in liens and warrants, In Touch exclusively confirmed on Monday, November 13.

According to paperwork previously reviewed by In Touch, the attorney for Trump has two active liens filed against her and her law firm, Sandelands Eyet LLP, by the Department of Labor in the state of Maine. One was filed on December 3, 2021 for $1,146, and the other on October 24, 2022, for $1,047.

Reuben, as well as his LLCs, also have active state tax warrants in Albany County, New York. Two requested payments, one for $93,628 and another for $179,335, were filed on August 22, 2016. Another, filed November 12, 2020, totals $484,323, and yet another from April 6, 2022, totals $59,295. Several more of his LLCs were also given tax liens, adding up to more than $770,000 in warrants total, which Rueben himself is liable for.

“A lien is filed in a way that is attached to anything you own [and can be] real estate or personal property,” Jeremy Wallace, a real estate and bankruptcy lawyer, previously told In Touch. “Theoretically, they can come and raid your house and take your Rolexes. And it can spiral, if you cannot pay one year, why pay the next year and so on.”

Courtesy of Alina Habba / Instagram

According to Wallace, Reuben and Habba’s tax warrants will affect the couple’s ability to buy or sell property until they are paid off.

Habba is currently representing Donald Trump, 77, in his $250 million civil fraud trial in New York involving his real estate.

On November 8, Ivanka Trump testified as the final witness for the prosecution in the civil case. According to experts, a ruling against the former president would permanently shut down his expansive New York business empire.

Habba appeared in court on Monday, November 13, where she watched Donald Trump Jr., 45, return to the witness stand to testify for the defense in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud trial against his father.