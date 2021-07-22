A good celeb isn’t so hard to find. Several stars have shown that not only are they just like the rest of us, but they also have hearts of gold.

In 2021, Alicia Keys, in partnership with Amazon’s Hometown Heroes program, helped a woman named Susanna, who is a special education teacher at Van Nuys High School in Los Angeles, pull off an incredible home makeover.

Like so many people who are grieving across the world during the ongoing pandemic, Susanna lost five family members to COVID-19. But in spite of that, this “Hometown Hero” was still there for her students through thick and thin, while helping her own children with their course loads amid virtual learning.

In celebration of Susanna’s hard work and unwavering support for family, friends and students, Alicia and Amazon gave her the amazing home makeover of her dreams, both inside and out. She even made sure Susanna’s Classroom Wish List was completed.

Alicia’s selflessness is one of many stories of celebrities stepping up to do the right thing. Halsey, for instance, donated 100,000 medically approved face masks to several hospitals across Southern California. The singer wrote that medical workers’ “determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans.”

Known for always lending financial support to fans in need, Taylor Swift, along with her mom, once paid the GoFundMe for a recently widowed mother of five.

And while not all heroes wear capes, Chris Pratt has been known to get into costume at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and meet with patients while in character.

Then, there are tales of stars just being flat-out heroic during crisis situations.

Tom Cruise once brought an aspiring actress who had been struck by a car to the hospital — before paying her hospital bills. Jamie Foxx saved a man from a burning car. Harrison Ford helped rescue a missing boy scout by locating him thanks to the actor’s helicopter and piloting skills.

Scroll through the photos below to find out which of Hollywood’s finest are also Hollywood’s kindest.