Jamie Foxx has accumulated an impressive amount of money throughout his career as an actor and musician. Keep scrolling to find out his net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Is Jamie Foxx’s Net Worth?

The “Hot Wings” singer has an estimated net worth of $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Jamie Foxx Make Money?

Jamie made his TV debut in 1991 while playing various characters in the Fox sketch comedy series In Living Color. He remained on the show until the series finale in 1994.

He went on to ​cocreate, produce and star in The Jamie Foxx Show, which aired on The WB Television Network from 1996 to 2001.

The Bait actor was later introduced to an even larger audience when he portrayed Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film Ray. Jamie won an Academy Award, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics’ Choice Movie Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for the role.

Also in 2004, Jamie was nominated in the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor category for his role in the crime film Collateral.

The Texas native went on to appear in several films including Jarhead (2005), Dreamgirls (2006), Miami Vice (2006), Django Unchained (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), Annie (2014), Baby Driver (2017), Just Mercy (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

In addition to being a successful actor, Jamie is also an accomplished musician. He released his debut album, Peep This, in 1994, followed by Unpredictable (2005), Intuition (2008), Best Night of My Life (2010) and Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses (2015).

How Else Does Jamie Foxx Make Money?

When he’s not acting on screen, Jamie has worked behind the scenes.

He worked as the cocreator, writer and executive producer on the 2021 Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, while he also produced Thunder Soul (2010), White Famous (2017) and Million Dollar Wheels (2022).

Jamie’s upcoming producing projects include the films They Cloned Tyrone, Geechee and The Burial.

Another source of his income comes from his 2021 book Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me, which he coauthored with Nick Chiles.

Did Jamie Foxx Have a Health Scare?

Jamie’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed that her father suffered a medical complication on April 11, 2023. While she did not share exactly what happened, Corinne thanked the teams that took care of her father during the incident.

“Due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” Corinne wrote via Instagram on April 12. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”