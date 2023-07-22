Jamie Foxx broke his silence and shared an update about his health after suffering a medical scare in April.

“I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” Jamie, 55, told fans in a video shared via Instagram on Saturday, July 22. “I went through something I thought I would never ever go through.”

The Just Mercy star acknowledged that “a lot of people” were “waiting” for updates about how he was doing, but he “just didn’t want [them] to see me like that.”

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show,” he continued. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Jamie went on to state that his sister Deidra Dixon and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, “saved my life,” while he also thanked the “great medical people” who treated him.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way — and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothin’ out. They protected me,” he said. “And that’s what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these.”

Jamie then addressed rumors about his health. “By being quiet sometimes things get out of hand,” he told his fans. “People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see … the eyes are working just fine. Said I’m paralyzed — I’m not paralyzed.”

“But I did go through … I went to hell and back,” the Soul actor continued. “And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back. And I’m able to work.”

Jamie got emotional as he said that he appreciates “all the love that I got” throughout the health scare and admitted he occasionally bursts “into tears” because it’s “been tough.” He added, “I’ve been sick, man. But now, I’ve got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.”

“I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make — some of them good, some of them ain’t. I think I’ve got a good one out. And songs that I sing,” Jamie said. “I’m here on earth because of some great people. I’m here on earth because of God, man.”

The clip concluded with Jamie stating, “I’m on my way back.”

Corinne, 29, revealed her father had been hospitalized on April 12, though did not share specifics about the situation. “Due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” Corinne wrote via Instagram at the time. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Courtesy of Jamie Foxx/Instagram

Before the video, Jamie gave a quick update when he wrote a message to fans via Instagram on May 3. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he said.

Later that month, Corinne issued a statement to dispel rumors about her father’s condition. “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote, sharing a report that claimed their family was preparing for “the worst.”

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!” Corinne continued. “Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”