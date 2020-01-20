DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Proud daughter! Jamie Foxx‘s daughter Corrine took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to her father following the 2020 SAG Awards on Monday, January 20. The 52-year-old was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Just Mercy.

“A family affair,” the 25-year-old captioned with a star emoji on a photo with her dad and half-sister Annalise Bishop on the SAG red carpet. “@iamjamiefoxx, of course I am proud of the entertainer that you are. Your talent is unparalleled. but more importantly, I’m proud of the person that you are — Thoughtful, kind, authentic. Thank you for showing us how to walk through this life with grace and integrity,” she wrote with a pink heart.

Jamie had the sweetest response to his daughter’s kind words. “You are my heart. It means the world to share these moments with you … and the world better be ready because you’re up next … I love you.”

In the photo, Corrine was glowing in a gold gown with a fringe detail will her sister, 10, sported a trendy top and pants with gold details. Jamie looked dapper, of course, in a stunning tuxedo.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fans were moved by Corrine’s kind words for her father and their admiration for one another. “Beautiful family full of great talent,” one user commented. Another added, “This is so precious!!! And so is the response … #afatherslove.”

While Jamie got to share his special night with his daughters, he also had a little reunion with former In Living Color costar Jennifer Lopez. “J.Lo’s my homey man, we started out together on In Living Color,” Jamie told Access after he bumped into her on the red carpet. “I applaud her. She used to say, ‘One day J, one day J,’ cause we were both freshmen on that show [and] sometimes they would give her a hard time because she was so beautiful. And I said, ‘Your beauty ain’t gonna get nowhere. You are absolutely amazing.’“

He continued to gush over her work in Hustlers, adding, “What she did in this last film man … I mean, come on. Really? It’s harder when a person has such a light for being the beautiful Hollywood actress, but when they turn in the acting piece, it’s wonderful to see. She’s done it before in Selena, but now I see her come full circle, she’s grown, she handles it. … We celebrate her.” A great father and friend? Jamie really has it all.