Speaking out. Famed comedian Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication on Tuesday, April 11, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, has revealed. While she did not share specifics, Corinne praised the teams that swiftly cared for her father’s health.

“Due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” Corinne wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 12. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.” On behalf of the Foxx family, Corinne disabled comments on the Instagram post, though it has gained thousands of likes as of publication.

The storied performer is in the middle of filming Netflix project, Back In Action, and the production has not been short of troubling reports. On Monday, April 10, a large stunt sequence was canceled after a dormant bomb was discovered on the set’s location. Though the actor hasn’t commented on the matter, he has kept fans up to date with his comings and goings on social media.

Followers of the Django Unchained star will quickly notice that the actor regularly shares content regarding health and physical movement. From pickleball tips to perfecting his golf swing to throwing the football around, Jamie has long been an active person and has supported athletes from near and afar.

His commitment to health has not stopped there, however. The treasured actor is an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and a vocal advocate for the work they do. His sister, Deondra Dixon, was born with Down syndrome and tragically died in October 2020 at the age of 36. Jamie has kept her memory alive through his work and on social media, honoring her on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day, with a touching post.

“Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs. I miss you terribly, but I know that your soul is shining bright. I love u forever,” the actor wrote alongside a carousel of pictures of the two together.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jamie is not the only health advocate in his family, however. His daughter, Corinne, is outspoken about her experiences with endometriosis, and was awarded by the Endometriosis Foundation of America last month. The proud dad sung his daughter’s praises as she continues to speak out about the condition, calling her “amazing and brave.”

